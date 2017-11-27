Most small-business owners oppose the current tax-cut bills, according to a recent poll, with many feeling they unfairly favor large corporations.

Fifty-one percent of small-business owners “oppose the tax plan that has been proposed in Congress,” while 31% support it, according to a poll released today.

Without specifying whether it was asking about the Senate or House Plans, or both, the newly formed Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform also reported that 52% of the 794 small-business owners polled feel the proposals favor large corporations over small businesses, while 37% disagree that the plans evince such bias.

Fifteen percent of the poll respondents, whose businesses had a maximum of 50 employees, said they weren’t sure about the bias of the tax bills. In terms of their political sympathies, 36% of the respondents identified themselves as Republicans, 29% as Democrats, and 35% as independent or other.

An alleged favoritism for large corporations over small businesses in the bills has already created political problems for enactment of a tax reform law. For example, Ron Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, recently told The Wall Street Journal that he wouldn’t vote for the Senate bill, saying that the legislation unfairly tilts toward corporations over “pass-through” entities, such as S corporations or limited liability corporations.

While both the Senate and House plans propose to cut corporate taxes from to 20% from 35%, pass-through rates would stay over 30% in the Senate bill, with the House bill tightly curbing how much pass-through profit could be taxed at a new rate of 25%, according to the WSJ.

Fifty-eight percent of the owners of pass-through businesses polled oppose making tax cuts for pass-through businesses temporary while making those for corporations permanent. Twenty percent support such a plan.

Unlike shareholders of public corporations, owners of pass-through businesses may be taxed as individuals. Further, current Congressional tax plans make individual tax cuts—including those affecting pass-through owners—temporary.

The survey was conducted on November 17 and November 18 by Public Policy Polling, which is widely identified as a Democratic polling firm. Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform, a coalition of small-business owners opposed to the tax bills, was formed on Nov. 14.

The coalition has reportedly said that it will launch a six-figure television advertising campaign attempting to persuade Republican Senators James Lankford (Oklahoma) and Bob Corker (Tennessee) not to support any plan that boosts the federal government’s budget deficit.

