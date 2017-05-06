CFOs Embrace Next Wave of Data Analytics

A big and as-yet-untapped opportunity to harness the power of this data may sit with the office of the CFO.

A big and as-yet-untapped opportunity to harness the power of this data may sit with the office of the CFO. Upcoming challenges included the selection and rollout of collaboration tools and processes, new technology, training, and staffing. Here are five articles to feed your data-driven initiatives.

Recognizing the benefit that access to data can bring, finance chiefs must now address a host of new, related challenges. Read more.

More companies are using sophisticated data analytics, but they are also encountering cultural, focus, and efficiency problems. Read more.

How CFOs can take charge of nonfinancial performance measures without alienating the rest of the organization. Read more.

Information governance isn’t top of mind during most restructuring planning, but ignoring it can have devastating financial consequences. Read more.

The finance function is finally starting to delve into advanced analytics and can influence its use outside of finance as well. Read more.