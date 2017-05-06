CFOs Embrace Next Wave of Data Analytics

A big and as-yet-untapped opportunity to harness the power of this data may sit with the office of the CFO. Upcoming challenges included the selection and rollout of collaboration tools and processes, new technology, training, and staffing. Here are five articles to feed your data-driven initiatives.
CFOs: Be the Heart of Data Integration
Recognizing the benefit that access to data can bring, finance chiefs must now address a host of new, related challenges. Read more.
Data Analytics Adopters Brave Obstacles
More companies are using sophisticated data analytics, but they are also encountering cultural, focus, and efficiency problems. Read more.
Master of All Metrics
How CFOs can take charge of nonfinancial performance measures without alienating the rest of the organization. Read more.
Like Herding Cats: Controlling Data During a Reconstruction
Information governance isn’t top of mind during most restructuring planning, but ignoring it can have devastating financial consequences. Read more.
Finance Must Ramp up Role as Analytics Leader
The finance function is finally starting to delve into advanced analytics and can influence its use outside of finance as well. Read more.
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Future of Finance: Using Disruption to Accelerate Transformation
A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) report “The CFO mission to uncover the unknown – Applying analytics and cognitive computing for efficiency and insights” indicates that 80 percent of finance teams expect to use analytics to drive performance, manage risk and compliance, and optimize processes within two years. About half of the organizations surveyed also plan to implement cognitive computing within the next two years.
Download the white paper here.
Sponsored by IBM