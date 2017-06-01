How much do you know about autonomous vehicles and other technology advancements in the automobile industry?

Apple, Google, Intel, every major carmaker, and an abundance of startups are pouring money into automating that most American of activities: driving a car. But with the passenger cars sold today projected to last up to 20 years, it will take decades before fully autonomous vehicles pack the highways. How much do you know about advanced automotive technologies? Take our quiz.

1. Which is not the name of an existing self-driving car business or company?

A. Waymo

B. Apex

C. Faraday Future

D. Argo

2. What percentage of U.S. consumers feel that fully autonomous vehicles will not be safe?

A. 74%

B. 62%

C. 35%

D. 52%

3. The perceived convenience of autonomous vehicles is expected to make them popular, and therefore increase overall vehicle travel. By 2035, autonomous vehicles are likely to increase total vehicle travel by:

A. As much as 15%

B. As much as 9%

C. As much as 3%

D. Less than 1%

4. Which of the following is not one of U.S. consumers’ top-ten most preferred advanced automotive technologies?

A. Car recognizes objects on road and avoids collision

B. Car takes steps in a medical emergency or accident

C. Car diagnoses and sends maintenance notifications

D. Use of smartphone applications through the dashboard

5. What is the overall average price that U.S. consumers are willing to pay for advanced automotive technologies, like connectivity tools and self-driving capabilities?

A. $700

B. $2,000

C. $925

D. $1,300

6. As per-capita incomes rise in emerging markets, they will account for an ever-growing share of the world’s new car purchases. How many vehicles does Goldman Sachs predict will be sold in emerging markets in 2025?

A. 34 million

B. 50 million

C. 52 million

D. 78 million

Sources: Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study; Victoria Transport Policy Institute; Goldman Sachs “Cars 2025” study

Answers: 1–B; 2–A; 3–B; 4–D; 5–C; 6–D