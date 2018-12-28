Here are CFO editors’ picks for the 10 best technology articles of 2018.

It seems that almost every business decisions today involves technology in one way or another. That made for an interesting exercise in selecting our best tech content of the year. Mainly, we went for variety. Here are CFO editors’ picks for the 10 best technology articles of 2018.

Cloud ERP: The Time Has Come

Low up-front costs, hands-off maintenance, and automatic updates make cloud systems deserving of a serious look.

The New Digital Workforce

Robotic process automation emerges from the back office to take on core finance tasks.

A (Digital) Dream Deferred

Many finance chiefs avoid falling in love with the latest digital tools because they recognize the risks and costs to the enterprise.

Is Analytics the Answer?

Enterprises are hoping data analytics tools can help them identify real-time business changes, understand customers, and vanquish competitors.

Cloud Security In Question

The migration to public cloud platforms is causing a buildup of cyber risks that could leave businesses financially exposed.

Industrial CFO Leads Advanced Analytics Drive

Traditional data analysis isn’t sufficient for today’s competitive climate, says Stanley Black & Decker’s finance chief.

GDPR: We’re Just Getting Started

The new European data privacy regulation requires an ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive data.

Converging Technologies Will Lead to ‘Continuous Auditing’

Technological advancement also promises huge strides for many industries but perhaps a dire fate for others, a futurist tells accountants and auditors.

CFO’s Tech Companies to Watch 2018: Prattle

Prattle’s natural language processing analyzes earnings calls to help predict their effect on market movements.

CFO’s Tech Companies to Watch 2018: Tipalti

Tipalti is solving the mounting payables problem faced by growing midmarket businesses.