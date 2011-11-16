Embedding a PDF in an Excel Worksheet

Reader Tony L. wins a copy of Learn Excel 2007-2010 from MrExcel for his question: “I need to embed a PDF file in an Excel spreadsheet and send it to several coworkers. I want them to be able to open the PDF by clicking on it.”
Amazingly, Excel supports embedding PDF files in a worksheet, although it is not obvious to the worksheet recipient that he can open the PDF file.
Embedding the PDF File
Select a cell where you want the corner of the PDF to appear. On the Insert tab of the ribbon, look on the right side for a picture of a cactus and the word Object. Select Insert Object. From the dialog, choose Adobe Acrobat Document, as shown in Figure 1.
Fig. 1
Browse to the PDF file and click Open. Then a very strange thing happens: the document opens in Acrobat Reader. This makes no sense. Simply close the document. You will now be back in Excel, and the first page of the PDF file will appear in your spreadsheet (see Figure 2).
Fig. 2
It is not obvious to people reading the worksheet that they can open the PDF to see additional pages, so make sure to add a note in a cell above the top of the PDF (as shown in Figure 3) to tell users they can double-click to open the PDF file.
Fig. 3
You can now send the Excel workbook to your recipient list. They will have full access to both the Excel data and the PDF file.
Bill Jelen is the author of 33 books about Microsoft Excel. Send questions for future articles by using the link in the byline of this article or writing directly to billjelen@cfo.com. If Bill uses your question in one of his columns, you’ll receive a book as a thank-you.
If you click on “OK” once the “Create New” dialog box is open, the browser window will open and allow you to select the file you want. So, the instructions, while missing one small step, are actually accurate. Calling the author names is simply unnecessary…
Yes.. Your advise helpful. Thanks
Thanks for your helpful advice. There is only one step you left out which is how to hide the document from covering the entire excel sheet. I followed your instructions but after it’s attached it coverts the entire sheet.
To make it more obvious to other viewers of the Excel document, click the “Display as icon” box when adding the object. This will insert the document as the usual pdf file icon we are all used to seeing in Windows Explorer, instead of an image of the first page.
i cant display the pdf files in excel but it appears in adobe reader
so i want to merge all in one file and display then on demand at same excel file
Thank you, but do you happen to know why when the excel doc is then sent to another computer & they go to open, it just displays as a PDF image? You can’t double click / open the file. I think a link needs to be embedded in the file, but not sure how… Appreciate your help, thanks!
yes i need to know how to embed a pdf into excel. I thought i did this but when i sent to another computer it was not there.
Can someone help me to open an on other sheet embed pdf in ecxel automatically when clicking on hyperlink on first sheet. The hyperlink goes to the second sheet where the embed pdf is but the pdf won’t open automatically. I found some VB code but this does not work . (Excel is 2010.)
Private Sub Worksheet_Activate()
ActiveSheet.Shapes(“object 1”).Select
Selection.Verb Verb:=xlPrimary
End Sub