CFO
CFO
The Economy

Leading U.S. Indicators Point to Continued Growth

The Conference Board's index of leading economic indicators rose 0.5% in December, it's largest jump since April 2016.

| CFO.com | US
Print

The Conference Board’s economic index of future business conditions increased 0.5% in December, to 124.6, based on improving sentiment about the U.S. economy, according to the Conference Board.

“The U.S. Leading Economic Index increased in December, suggesting the economy will continue growing at a moderate pace, perhaps even accelerating slightly in the early months of this year,” said Ataman Ozyildirim, director of business cycles and growth research at The Conference Board.

Recommended Stories:

“December’s large gain .. suggests the business cycle still showed strong momentum in the final months of 2016.”

The 10 components of the Leading Economic Index are the following:

  • Average weekly hours, manufacturing
  • Average weekly initial claims for unemployment insurance
  • Manufacturers’ new orders, consumer goods and materials
  • ISM® Index of New Orders
  • Manufacturers’ new orders, nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft orders
  • Building permits, new private housing units
  • Stock prices, 500 common stocks
  • Leading Credit Index™
  • Interest rate spread, 10-year Treasury bonds less federal funds
  • Average consumer expectations for business conditions

The Conference Board’s index rose 0.1% in November 2016 and 0.2% in October.

The index was caught in a one-month up, one-month down trend for much of the summer of 2016. December’s 0.5% increase was the largest move since a 0.6% increase last April.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *