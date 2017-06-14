John Graham of Duke University discusses the results of the second quarter's Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook Survey.

The second-quarter Duke University/CFO Global Business Outlook survey found that uncertainty about U.S. regulatory and trade policies is putting some business expansion on hold.

More than one-third of U.S. survey respondents (36%) report that the level of uncertainty their companies face is currently higher than normal. Among the respondents whose companies face increased uncertainty, 58% say that the uncertainty will cause their firms to proceed at a slower pace with or delay business expansion.

What particular aspect of uncertainty is keeping U.S. CFOs from pulling the trigger on growth initiatives? Health care policy was cited by 33% of respondents, followed by regulatory policy (32.5%), economic growth (29.4%), and tax policy (27.7%).

In the above video, John Graham, finance professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business, also discusses economic outlooks for Europe, Latin America, and Asia.