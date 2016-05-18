Over the years, I’ve had many discussions with public-company CFOs that went something like this:
Me: So tell me about your background.
The CFO: I came up through investment banking (or business development, or FP&A, or treasury — anything but accounting).
Me: No accounting?
The CFO: No. I understand accounting, but I don’t have a degree and never really had any formal training.
Me: How do you feel about signing off on the accuracy of your financials, at some professional and personal risk to yourself?
The CFO: I have no problem with that. I have a super-great controller and accounting staff.
Me: [Gulp]
As a recruiter of finance executives told me last year, “When a person in that position says they’ll depend on somebody else to handle that, it scares me.”
On the other hand, what is a modern finance chief to do? For the most part, his or her employer wants someone in the role who’s a strategic, forward-looking thinker and a business partner to the CEO. That requires a fundamentally different mindset than does achieving the technical precision that’s necessary for sound accounting. Besides, even a CFO must go home to sleep at some point.
While somewhat fewer people may be moving through the accounting ranks on their way to a CFO chair these days, the debate over the relative importance of an accounting background to handling the job effectively is as lively as ever.
In this package of articles, one contributor takes a passionate stand that an accounting background is absolutely necessary and the core of the job. Another acknowledges that strategic skills are a priority, but not at the expense of accounting wherewithal. Two different recruiting professionals beg to differ, suggesting that a world in which a strategic orientation defines the job is a world changed for the better.
And one observer, rather than taking sides, describes a cyclical profession in which technical and strategic abilities take turns seizing the upper hand, as dictated by events and trends that influence the business climate from one era to another.
Enjoy!
A CFO is the captain of the accounting ship. A general trust in a controller and the accounting staff is not appropriate. Responsibility for the financial reporting veracity and compliance of a corporation lies with the CFO. Knowledge of current standards of accounting and execution of the due diligence performed to ensure complaince with those standards is critical. A CFO must have the foundation of an accounting education and experience because without it a CFO has a blind spot that elevates risk exposure.
The CAO is the captain of the accounting ship.
Not all companies have a CAO, but much more have someone acting directly or indirectly as a CFO.
Do you need to be a CPA to be a Chief Financial Officer? No. Just because you passed a test and may have worked on public companies doesn’t make you an expert.
Do you have to be a trained accountant to be a CFO? No, though it doesn’t hurt and it’s quite helpful to have a deep understanding (which I will clarify as not “expertise”).
For transparency, I’m a managerial accountant that taught accounting for 10 years at the City University of New York. So, am I an expert? I can’t answer that because the field of accounting it too large for a definition of “expertis”.
Do you need to have leadership, strategic vision, mentorship, relationship building skills, project management skills, etc., to be a CFO? YES unequivocally!!!
Both Richard Doherty and Peter Sidles is the nail on the head.
What’s more important is the larger discussion of just what is a CFO and how that person interacts with the CEO, President, COO and Board (if they exist). How that person is acquired. Who and what level is involved in that decision (sic, it should only be the CEO/CFO with Board input) not HR. HR neither understands the role and how does it look to the CFO candidate that their subordinate is “hiring” them?
This conversation needs to continue….
If HR is to assist in a new search for a CFO or VP of Finance, how would you describe the perfect candidate for a small non public company that is aiming for growth and expansion?
Hi Leslie,
First, do not have HR do the search or create the posting. Most have no clue what the position of CFO is all about. , Also, I find it strange that HR is “hiring” their boss, but maybe that is my prejudice.
Have the CEO/Board create a realistic list of what they need done immediately, tomorrow and 3 years out. Why three years out? Because today the longevity of the CFO is about 3-4 years.
Look at your existing in-house expertise and outsourced. So, let’s say you have a Controller. Then accounting, while important is probably not your number 1 job function for the new CFO. Maybe it’s Board, Investor or Creditor presentations or M&A.
So, prioritize the list and that is your job description. The job description should necessarily have educational or certification requirements either preferred or required. Why limit good candidates unnecessarily.
Diversity of experiences is much more important that a one-off or specific experience. So for example, going IPO, most of the heavy lifting is done by your Investment Bankers, Attorneys and CPA/Audit firm. However, your CFO needs to understand the process, project manage it, and leave the office to start networking with other public company CFO’s.
Do not get hung up with sector or industry experience. A smart CFO can learn what they need in short order. The key operative term is learn. As CFO’s we cannot know everything and should not try, but we do need to know whom to ask (SME’s) or where to find the information. We need to digest that info (and opposing views) and then make the best decision possible.
Hope this helps.
Wayne
In my humble opinion, a CFO without deep accounting knowledge will jeopardize the company, as the accounting is the instrument which drives the company. Every CEO should be aware of and respect what accounting is about and what it can say about the company’s direction. What you measure, you manage.
Wow – are we really having this discussion…
Hands up who wants to take their car to a mechanic that doesn’t have the right qualifications.
Hands up who wants to get a new house built buy a guy that understands what a hammer is used for but has never swung it?
Its absolutely true of all professions that as you progress through the ranks, your role becomes less about technical proficiency and more about the softer skills like strategy, leadership and people management.
But – to say that a CFO need not have that foundation level of knowledge and experience “on the tools” is absolute nonsense. If it isn’t – then I’m off to be a lawyer….
I blogged on this topic in 2013 at https://www.proformative.com/blogs/len-green/2013/09/24/cfo-protection-or-productivity-role
Years back, when I had more hair on my head, the corporate office of the enterprise I worked for at the time brought in a BCG trained consultant to work with the management teams of each operating division. One of the take-aways from the strategic planning session was this summary of the role of the senior Finance Executive in the organization. I kinda liked it, because I found it help me identify what kind of person I needed to be my controller so that I could work with the CEO of our operating division.
Feel free to weigh in with your comments!
DEFINING THE FINANCIAL ROLE IN AN ORGANIZATION
INTRODUCTION
Financial Management is made up of 2 broad functions:
1. Prevention of Loss in the Value of the Enterprise (Protection)
2. Acquisition of Gain in the Value of the Enterprise (Productivity)
In everyday words:
1. Stopping us from losing money we already have
2. Helping us to make more money that we otherwise would have
EXAMPLES OF PROTECTION ACTIVITIES
EXAMPLES OF PRODUCTIVITY ACTIVITIES
Obtaining effective security for a delinquent receivable/debt
Educating managers with P/L responsibilities in the financial implications of decision making
Designing effective risk management and hedging programs
Designing a highly motivating results-linked incentive program
Rapid, tightly controlled cash handling and reconciliation
Negotiating cost-reducing supplier contracts
Reconciliation of accounts
Establishing a tightly measured productivity improvement program
Inflation-shield clauses in contracts
Designing innovative asset management programs
Expense budgeting
Negotiating a lower cost-of-debt with fewer constraints
Tax shield maximization
Participating in industry organizations that can materially influence the competitive market
Effective warehouse inventory receiving steps
Setting up creative and competitive pricing practices
Payroll processing and payments
Develop finance function training for all finance staff
CHARACTERISTICS OF PROTECTION ACTIVITIES
CHARACTERISTICS OF PRODUCTIVITY ACTIVITIES
Defensive, inward looking, preventive, procedural, technical, legalistic, bureaucratic, authoritarian
Outward facing, anticipatory, flexible, interactive, participative, innovative, social, developmental, educational
HYBRID ACTIVITIES
Banking relationships, preparing the marketing/advertising budget, stakeholder reporting
PITFALLS TO AVOID
You will almost always produce mediocre, if not downright substandard financial management, if you try to get a clear-cut Protection person to handle the Productivity functions, or the other way round. Very few people do both well, but many do one or the other very well indeed.
THE SOLUTION
Split the two functions. Coordinate them, but split them. Staff them according to their Critical Success Factors.
MULTI DIVISION ENTERPRISES
If a Division cannot afford a fully staffed, twin stream financial structure at each operating entity, then set up Protection functions at each operating level and a Productivity function at the Divisional level,
So, what kind of person became my controller?
The answer is: the Protector. My role was to help the divisional CEO grow the operation. Our corporate CFO was more of a protector too, but I preferred the business side.
I believe a strong understanding of accounting is very important for a CFO – however, so is an in-depth knowledge of corporate finance, capital markets and strategy. I know many accounts that become quickly lost in these topics. At the end of the day, I believe the primary objective of the CFO is to create and protect the value of a corporation. Building a team of trusted professionals that can manage any areas outside the competency of the team leader is core to the to realization of this objective.